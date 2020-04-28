Fairfield Police Warn of Sextortion

The email received by the victim oftentimes addresses the victim by name and references one of their passwords, often in the subject line. It is believed that the “sextortion” scam is particularly convincing because scammers have been able to get a hold of legitimate usernames and passwords of the victim. CTIC reports that the passwords used in these scams have been obtained from large data breaches that were leaked onto the web. The victim’s computer was not actually hacked. This information may be old, but using real usernames or passwords that the victim has used at one time makes the scam seem more believable.