2020-04-27@4:03pm–#Fairfield CT– A child came to a home in the 900 block of Fairfield Beach Road and told the homeowner that her family was on a raft out on Long Island Sound and needed help. They called 911 and police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene. There were five people in the inflatable raft that the police boat rescued. There were no injuries. The five from Brooklyn, New York were brought back to where they had parked and were told not to return to the water in the raft.