CT Attorney General: Governor Has Broad Authority

#Hartford, CT – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement in support of Governor Lamont’s executive orders:

“Our Constitution is unambiguous (not open to more than one interpretation)—the Governor has broad authority to protect Connecticut families during a public health emergency. His executive orders have been both lawful and justified and I am behind him 150 percent. We are focused on only one thing—keeping people safe and saving lives. Every action we take serves that purpose, and every order has been appropriate and absolutely necessary.

People are frustrated and impatient. I get that. I want my old life back too. I want businesses to reopen. I want my kids back in school. I want to be able to see my parents and my grandmother.

But none of that matters more than the health and safety of the people of Connecticut. Staying home right now is not only about protecting ourselves as individuals. It is about protecting our front line healthcare workers, our first responders, our food service workers, our delivery drivers and so many others who cannot stay home right now. What we do as individuals impacts everyone around us.

To those gathering in the streets right now and to the elected leaders fomenting these rallies for personal political gain—your actions put us all at risk. It is not just about you.

We need every one of us doing everything we can to give our hospitals the space they need to save as many lives as possible. That is what matters right now. We are in this together and we will get through this together.”

