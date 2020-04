2020-04-11@5:05pm–#Fairfield CT– #Bridgeport CT– A woman was shopping at Trader Joes on 2258 Black Rock Turnpike when she lost her mother who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease. A man who lives on Admiral Street in Bridgeport discovered the woman in the backseat of his car, he didn’t notice until he got home and he called police.

