Fairfield News: Man Rams Police Car

2020-05-04–#Fairfield CT–A citizen reported a disabled vehicle on Stratfield Road at Montauk Street. Officers located the Chevy Impala in the eastbound lane of Stratfield Road at Brooklawn. Parkway. Officers observed that the operator was slumped over unresponsive in the driver’s seat. The driver had a full bottle of malt liquor in his lap and his left knuckles had lacerations and blood on them. All of the doors to the vehicle were locked, the vehicle’s gear shifter was in drive, and the driver’s foot was on the gas. Officers positioned a patrol vehicle in front of the suspect’s vehicle to prevent it from driving forward unintentionally, before attempting to awake the operator. When the operator awoke he attempted to flee the scene striking one of our police vehicles. When he did not comply with the officer’s demands to get out of the vehicle, officers had to break the window and deploy a Taser. He was transported to the hospital per policy for Taser deployment. No officers were injured.