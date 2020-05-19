Comish Reminds Business To Check Insurance

Insurance Commissioner Andrew N. Mais and Economic Development Commissioner David Lehman today reminded businesses of the importance of checking to make sure their insurance coverage accurately reflects any changed circumstances as they move to comply with Governor Ned Lamont’s reopening guidelines.

“The pandemic has already caused undue hardship to families and businesses and further risk to public health and to businesses should be kept to a minimum,” said Commissioner Mais. “Business owners should verify that the coverage they have is still right for them, and that they are prepared both for reopening and for hazards like the upcoming hurricane season.”

​“The Governor and Reopen Connecticut are instituting a thoughtful reopening schedule with the safety and security of the public, said DECD Commissioner Lehman. “I’d like to thank all the businesses and their employees who are working so hard during this extremely difficult economic time. We are all committed to safely reopen all businesses as soon as possible.”

The Department strongly encourages businesses or residents who have questions or concerns regarding their insurance coverage during the phased reopening of businesses to reach out to their insurance agent, broker, or carrier.

The first phase of the State’s scheduled reopening begins on May 20. Reopen Connecticut and the DECD have released Guidance and a list of the types of businesses eligible to reopen on May 20. Please note: All businesses subject to these guidelines are required to self-certify at the Business Reopening and Recovery Center for the State of Connecticut prior to opening May 20th. The certification system is available online.

