Bridgeport News: Fall From A Parking Garage

#Bridgeport CT–At 8:50 this morning the Fire Department responded to a report of a person that fell from elevation off of the parking garage on Fairfield Avenue. First arriving firefighters met with PD (already on scene) who located the patient in an adjacent dumpster. FFs began working the patient who was unresponsive, not breathing, and without a pulse. Rapid removal from the dumpster was performed by FD on a backboard, utilizing the side door of the dumpster. Medics continued patient care with the assistance of two FFs that continued working the patient to St. V’s hospital. No Further Information at this time along with the condition of the party.

