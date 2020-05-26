Bridgeport News: Director of Public Health and Social Services

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim announced the appointment of Lisa Morrissey as the new Director of Health and Social Services for the City of Bridgeport. Ms. Lisa Morrissey brings extensive knowledge to the role and most recently served as Health Director for the City of Danbury for three years.

Mayor Ganim stated, “Lisa Morrissey came through a rigorous process. She has the experience in public service and extensive background in the area of health. Before her appointment, she played an integral role in securing COVID-19 testing for our City and her volunteer work through the pandemic has already greatly benefited our residents.”

Ms. Morrissey received a Master’s in Public Health from New York Medical College and most recently served as the Director of Health for the City of Danbury and is an adjunct faculty member of Western Connecticut State University.

Ms. Morrisey stated, “I would like to thank Mayor Ganim and the members of City Council for the opportunity to join the leadership of the Department of Public Health and Social Services as Director of Public Health. I am excited to lead the talented and dedicated staff who work tirelessly to assure the health of Bridgeport residents. Although it’s going to look different than how we’re used to interacting, I will be taking the time to get out there and meet our local leaders and engaging with the residents of Bridgeport.”

This press release was made possible by: