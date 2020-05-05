Bridgeport News: Two arrested in shots fired incident

#Bridgeport CT — On May 3, 2020 at approximately 11:30 PM, Sunday night, a Bridgeport Police Officer while patrolling the area of Madison Avenue and North Avenue heard numerous shots fired and proceeded to canvass the area. During his canvassing of the area he proceeded to witness a vehicle with its back tail lights off cross in front of his vehicle. The officer radioed into the Bridgeport ECC to run the plate of the vehicle that came back as a misuse and conducted a motor vehicle stop. While the vehicle was stopped and the officer was waiting for backup to arrive before approaching, the vehicle sped off. A pursuit occurred and the vehicle was observed by officers disobeying stop signs and other traffic signals while attempting to avoid the police. The vehicle, while attempting to turn into a parking lot crashed onto the sidewalk. The officer blocked the exit of the driver side (later identified as Rafeal M Medina III ) and proceeded to attempt an arrest. At this time the officer observed a silver handgun in the passenger’s possession as a shot was fired through the front windshield. Responding Police Officers we able to apprehend both suspects without incident who were later identified as Rafeal M Medina III (driver) and Shakim Allah Medina (passenger). On-scene Police Officers found two handguns in the motor vehicle along with shell casings. Shell casings were also found during the police investigation of the area (Grand St and Hurd Ave) where the original shots fired were heard by the patrolling officer

