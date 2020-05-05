Bridgeport News: Three arrested, two police injured, drugs seized

#Bridgeport CT May 4, 2020 8:31PM, Numerous officers responded to 354 Coleman Street and Benham Avenue on quality of life issues complaint involving a large group of individuals loitering, drinking alcohol and playing loud music. The large groups of individuals were actively resistant and uncooperative with officers at the time of arrival. Officers soon found themselves involved in a physical altercation with at least one individual not adhering to the officers instructions. Additional officers as well as a K-9 were requested to respond to the scene from other sectors of the city due to the situation. The incident subsequently resulted in two officers being transported to Saint Vincent Medical Center for minor injuries. The following resulted from this incident, three arrests, two vehicles towed, seizure of 9 OxyContin Pills, 90 folds of Heroine, 36.3 grams of Crack cocaine, and $2,775.00 in cash