Senators Say Covid Aid Checks For Those Not Filing With IRS

WASHINGTON, DC – While the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that the president signed into law last week ensured that the Treasury Department had the authority to send automatic direct cash assistance to Social Security beneficiaries regardless of whether they file taxes or not, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released contradictory guidance earlier this week stating that Social Security beneficiaries would need to file tax returns in order to receive direct payments.

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) joined a group of 41 senators in expressing alarm over this guidance and calling for the Treasury Department and Social Security Administration to ensure that all Social Security beneficiaries will automatically receive the direct assistance included in the CARES Act without having to file tax returns.