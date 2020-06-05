Westport, CT – Tax Collector Harry Whiteley reminded eligible Deferred Date Applicants that Taxpayers have until July 1, 2020 to pay the fourth quarter real estate taxes, personal property taxes, and sanitary sewer use and assessment charges that were due April 2020, without penalty. If paid late, accounts will be subject to an 18 percent (1.5 percent/month) penalty charge from the original due date of April 1, 2020. The minimum interest charge is $2.00.

Failure to receive a bill does not abate the charges or interest.

Real estate taxes, personal property taxes, and sanitary use and assessment bills may be paid by credit card, debit card, or direct withdrawal from a checking account on-line at www.westportct.gov/taxes

Checks should be made payable to “Town of Westport” and mailed to:

Tax Collector – Westport P.O. Box 350 Westport, CT 06881

A drop box in the rear of Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Avenue, may be used for in-person payments.

Reminder: In order to defer the July, 2020 tax payment, the tax relief application must be received by July 1, 2020. For more information, go to www.westportct.gov/taxrelief.

