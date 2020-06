2020-06-12@5:11am–Despite Mayor Ganim’s best efforts to keep the public in dark by taking away the press’s Bridgeport Police radios I did find out that there was a stabbing in the 1300 block of Fairfield Avenue near Clinton Avenue. The victim appeared to be conscious and alert and talking to paramedics. There was also a shooting with no one or anything hit in the north end overnight but there are no details on that.