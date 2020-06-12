Norwalk Shooting UPDATE (Pursuit To Central HS)

Update: On June 11, 2020 at approximately 10:00am officers were called to Roodner Court at 261 Ely Avenue for a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. A description of the suspect vehicle was broadcast to area law enforcement agencies. Bridgeport Police located the suspect in the area of Central High School where he was detained and subsequently arrested. A firearm was recovered after it was thrown from the suspect vehicle on Kings Highway East in Fairfield. Both parties are known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Sura at 203- 854-3039. Arrested: Marcus Bonaparte (23 years old) Charges: Assault in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree Bond: $750,000