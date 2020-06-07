Bridgeport News: Serious Accident

2020-06-07@6:30am–#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received the report of a Motor Vehicle vs Motor Vehicle crash at the intersection of Boston Avenue and North Summerfield Avenue.

The operator of a 2007 Honda Civic, identified as Alex Rivera Jr of Milford was traveling eastbound on Boston Avenue approaching the intersection with North Summerfield. Rivera swerved for an unknown reason into the westbound lane. As Rivera swerved into oncoming traffic a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Leonardo Jimenez of Stratford was traveling westbound on Boston Avenue approaching North Summerfield. Jimenez attempted to swerve to the left but was unable to avoid collision with Rivera’s vehicle.

Bridgeport Fire Department, AMR and the Bridgeport Police Crash Investigation Unit responded to the scene.

The operator of the Honda Alex Rivera Jr was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with Serious Injuries and listed in critical condition.

The operator of the Chevrolet Silverado Leonardo Jimenez was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with minor non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the Bridgeport Hospital.

Bridgeport Police Traffic Division Officer Cynthia Dolyak is leading the investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Bridgeport police Traffic Division at 203-576-7640

