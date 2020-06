UPDATE:The two victims were shot in the legs. They say it happened on East Avenue, Both are highly intoxicated and combative according to radio reports.

2020-06-07@1:19am– Bridgeport CT– Police received shots fired at PT Barnum Housing. Police located a blood trail between buildings 4 and 5. A short time later police received a call from Bridgeport Hospital that two gunshot victims showed up in a private vehicle.

