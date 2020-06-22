Fairfield Phase 2 Openings

In the Town of Fairfield, Effective June 20th:

All playgrounds will open. Please be sure to maintain physical distance from others, use hand sanitizer before and after visiting, and face coverings are required when you can’t keep a safe distance from others.

We reopened the Beach at Lake Mohegan which is open daily from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm. The concession, bathrooms, and Splash Pad at the lake will also be open. Lifeguards will regularly clean the splash pad’s activation button.

I want to remind residents to please maintain a safe distance while visiting our recently reopened spaces.

Effective June 27th:

Organized sports will resume on town fields after training and informational meetings can be provided for all coaches. All of our fields were recently visited by a sub-committee of our Town Emergency Management’s planning team to assure they could be opened for organized sports safely. Detailed guidance has been developed for leagues, coaches, parents and players.

COVID UPDATE:

The rate of new positive COVID-19 cases in Fairfield continues to trend downward and we have had no new cases in the last three days. This is great news for our community. As we open more locations and allow for more gatherings, we are all taking on more risk.

All residents should continue to wear face coverings in public per the CDC guidelines and Governor’s executive order, which has also been scientifically proven to dramatically reduce the spread. Especially when in grocery stores and other public locations.

The Town of Fairfield has 641 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 137 of our residents have sadly lost their lives. Of the 641 residents who have tested positive in Fairfield, 297 have reported that they have fully recovered.

Charts and data on Fairfield cases including age, gender, nursing home statistics, testing samples, and different trend lines can be found at fairfieldct.org/covid19data

