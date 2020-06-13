Fairfield Town Update

#Fairfield CT– The rate of new positive COVID-19 cases in Fairfield continues to trend downward. With this positive news, I hope our residents will continue to remain cautious. As we open more locations and allow for more gatherings, we are all taking on more risk of potentially reversing those trend lines. Those who are at high risk should continue to take precautions and strictly follow the CDC guidelines. All residents should continue to wear face coverings in public per the CDC and Governor’s executive order. We have seen many other states across the nation experience spikes as a result of reopening and we have to anticipate the possibility that it could happen here too. The Town of Fairfield has 637 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 138 of our residents have lost their lives. My prayers continue to be with those families who have lost a loved one during this very difficult time. Of the 637 residents who have tested positive in Fairfield, 292 have reported that they have fully recovered. Charts and data on Fairfield cases including age, gender, nursing home statistics, testing samples, and different trend lines can be found at fairfieldct.org/covid19data . The most recently published data shows Connecticut has 44,689 positive cases, 4,159 deaths, and 244 hospitalizations. Fairfield County has 16,178 confirmed cases and 1,337 deaths.