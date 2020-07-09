AG on Robocalls

Hartford CT– Attorney General William Tong released a statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Barr v. AAPC, which upheld the federal robocall ban. Earlier this year, Attorney General Tong joined a coalition of 33 states in filing an amicus brief in support of the ban.

Attorney General Tong’s statement is below:

“Every day, our office is working to end the nuisance and threat that robocalls and scams present to Connecticut residents. I am pleased the Supreme Court left the Telephone Consumer Protection Act ban on robocalls intact, and my office will continue to work tirelessly to protect the people of Connecticut,” said Attorney General Tong.

The Attorney General participates in a nationwide effort to track and trace illegal robocalling. This is especially concerning when robocallers attempt to cheat vulnerable citizens in Covid-19 related scams. If you have been targeted in a robocall scam, please forward that information to attorney.general@ct.gov with your phone number, the phone number used for the robocall and the date and time of the robocall.

