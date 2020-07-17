Bridgeport News: Serious Crash

#Bridgeport CT– On July 16, 2020 at approximately 3:36pm Bridgeport Patrol Officers and Bridgeport Firefighters responded to the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Center Street (CAR VS MOTORCYCLE).

A 25-year-old Bridgeport man was traveling west on Washington Avenue operating a 2011 black Suzuki GSR 750 motorcycle. As the motorcycle approached the intersection of Washington Avenue and Center Street, a Bridgeport man, operating a 2008 blue Nissan Quest was traveling south on Center Street. As the Nissan Quest travelled onto Washington Avenue, the car and motorcycle collided. The Nissan came to a stop on Washington Avenue just east of the intersection. This collision caused the operator of the motorcycle to be ejected and land in the street. The motorcycle was located on Washington Avenue in the westbound lane of the intersection.

The operator of the Nissan Quest has been identified at 33-year-old Jonathan Colon of Bridgeport CT. He was not injured and is cooperating with police. The operator of the Suzuki motorcycle was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Bridgeport Police Accident Reconstruction Team has responded to conduct further investigation. Anyone with additional information, related to this crash, is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department’s Traffic Division (Officer Judson Brown) at 203-576-7640.