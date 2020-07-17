Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest

#Bridgeport CT– On June 2, 2020 Jonathan Dawson was shot and killed inside a vehicle after he was picked up by Jefton Brown (4/4/95) from his home in Bridgeport. Brown then dumped Dawson’s body on the side of the road in East Lyme, CT. Detectives learned that Brown was driving a rental vehicle at the time of the homicide and that he took extraordinary efforts to repair and clean the vehicle to hide evidence that he killed Dawson. Detectives located this vehicle and retrieved significant evidence from it that was instrumental in charging Brown with Dawson’s murder. Bridgeport Police also received assistance from the FBI that helped establish probable cause to charge Brown. Detectives learned that Brown had fled the state and was in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Bridgeport detectives assigned to the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force coordinated with US Marshal’s in Massachusetts and on the morning of June 16, 2020, Brown was taken into custody in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Brown will be extradited back to Connecticut pending future court appearances. Detective Winkler and the rest of the homicide unit should be commended for quickly developing leads in this case that led to the apprehension of Brown.