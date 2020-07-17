Bridgeport News: Securing and Properly Submitting Ballots for August 11th Primary Election

Bridgeport, CT – In an effort to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19, Governor Lamont signed an executive order allowing all registered voters to vote by absentee ballot in the August 11, 2020 primary election. All City of Bridgeport registered voters were mailed an absentee ballot request form with a postage paid return envelope by Secretary of State Denise Merrill. If voters choose to cast their ballot by mail, the ballot form must be submitted within the paid returned envelope and mailed via the U.S. Postal Service. All ballots must be cast and received prior to the 8:00 pm deadline on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Drop-off completed ballots: In addition to casting ballots by mail, the City of Bridgeport Registrar of Voters has provided two secure drop boxes available for voters to submit their ballot; one drop box in the lobby of Margaret Morton Government Center at 999 Broad Street, and the other ballot box is located behind the security desk at 45 Lyon Terrace, City Hall. Voters may submit their ballots to the drop box anytime during standard operating hours for city hall and the government center.

Individuals who would like to appear in person to cast their vote, polling locations will remain open. Check your voter registration status and location here. Voters should attend the “State” Polling Location Address as provided.

All ballots for the Primary Election must be properly cast whether in person, via ballot box, or by mail, by 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

“Nobody should need to make a decision between their health and their right to vote,” Governor Lamont said. “Our state has taken every responsible step to this point to ensure that our residents are safe, and the next step we must take is to mitigate the risk of the spread of COVID-19 when Connecticut residents cast their ballots. We must guarantee access to the ballot, and this is a way to do that during these extraordinary circumstances. I do not take this decision lightly, and it is with the public health and welfare of residents in mind.” Click here for the full press release.

