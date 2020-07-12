Fairfield News: Hit And Run Arrest

2020-07-11@7:11pm–#Fairfield CT– Yesterday, we were the first to tell about a hit and run on Brookview Avenue. Police caught up with the suspect and arrested Joseph T. Palmer, Joseph T., and charged with the below crimes after he was engaged in a physical altercation inside the party. Palmer allegedly intentionally rammed another party-goers vehicle while they were placing their child in the car. The victim suffered a broken ankle and foot as a result of the collision. The accused also fled the scene and was located a short time later by officers.

Palmer was charged with statues: C.G.S. 14-230(a) Failure to Drive Right, C.G.S. 14-222 Reckless Driving, C.G.S. 14-12(a)* Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, C.G.S. 14-36a Operating Without a License, C.G.S. 53a-61 Assault in the Third Degree, C.G.S. 53a-63 Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, C.G.S. 53-21 Risk of Injury to a child, C.G.S. 14-224(b)(2) Evading Responsibility in Operation of Motor Vehicle Causing Injury. Palmer was released after posting a $5,000 bond. He is set to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court on 08/03/2020 at 9:30am.