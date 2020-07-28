I-95 Shutdown At 28

UPDATE: Tara texted me to tell us there was a pedestrian hit on the highway and it is the southbound side that is closed.

2020-07-28@7:35pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic– I-95 at exit 28 is closed by state police for unknown reasons. The traffic cams are turned off in that area and nothing mention on any of the radios other than the Bridgeport Fire Department mentioning the closing. Nothing reported on #cttraffic nor at @CT_STATE_POLICE. Expect delays if headed that way.

This news report is made possible by: