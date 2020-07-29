Bridgeport News: Free Grab and Go Lunches

#Bridgeport CT– The city has been providing free breakfast for the children at all city schools this year. The program runs until August 14th. Today I went to interview Harry Bell about free produce give away on August 1st at Wade’s Dairy at 1316 Barnum Avenue between 9am and 12pm. Harry Bell’s enthusiasm for his programs at Curiale School he wanted to also share the free school breakfast lunch program. All Bridgeport Public Schools Are Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools. Your Child is eligible for meals at no cost at the school where he/she is enrolled. You can visit the city’s website for more details at: https://www.bridgeportedu.net/nutrition#:~:text=Breakfast%20and%20lunch%20are%20available,where%20he%2Fshe%20is%20enrolled