Bridgeport News: Missing 14 Year Old Found Murdered In Oxford

#Bridgeport, CT – On July 28, 2020, at 8:55 am a 14-year-old Bridgeport resident was reported missing by his mother. Later that same day, Bridgeport Police detectives received unconfirmed information that a homicide had been committed in Bridgeport and that the deceased body was dumped outside the city in another town. Detectives were not able to confirm that information on July 28th but did become aware of the missing 14-year-old and remained open to the possibility that this missing juvenile may be the victim of a homicide. Detectives had not yet learned where a body may have been dumped and did not have sufficient evidence at the time to confirm that a homicide occurred.

On July 29th, detectives were able to further corroborate information that led police to a wooded area on Wyant Road in Oxford, Connecticut. The body of the 14-year-old missing person was located and has been identified as Jose Nunez, 14 of Bridgeport. Bridgeport Police detectives and task force officers took one suspect into custody in Oxford after a motor vehicle stop on Route 67, whom we had probable cause to believe was responsible for the death of Nunez. This person is identified as Diante Willoughby 10/29/2000 of Bridgeport. Willoughby was subsequently charged with Murder and bond is set at $1 million. Willoughby has not been photographed at the time of this release; no mugshot available yet. This investigation remains active, and it is anticipated that additional information will be released to the public at a later time. “On behalf of the Bridgeport Police Department I want to express our condolences to the family of Jose Nunez. This is a tragic incident that is felt throughout our entire community. We cannot imagine the tremendous loss that Jose’s family and friends are feeling at this time,” stated Chief Perez. “I would like to thank our Detective Bureau and officers for working diligently to seek justice for Jose and his family.”