BLUMENTHAL CALLING FOR EVERSOUCE NOT TO CHARGE CUSTOMERS FOR STORM CLEANUP COSTS

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal posted a series of tweets calling on Eversource not to charge customers for storm cleanup costs.

Consumers Beware: Eversource’s next ploy—even as the pandemic persists—will be to charge us for hundreds of millions in their repair expenses. I’ll fight it. PURA should just say No. (https://twitter.com/SenBlumenthal/status/1292486684244873218)

More intolerable Eversource rate increase attempts imminent—as they try to hit consumers with costs of restoring power. They’d combine insult & injury during the COVID-19 crisis. The company is rolling in money, top execs collecting tens of millions, these expenses are on them.

(https://twitter.com/SenBlumenthal/status/1292486686123995139)

Consumers deserve refunds, right away. Not rate hikes to cover costs of Eversource misjudgments, amounting to utility malpractice. Especially as consumers & businesses struggle to survive & recover, Eversource owes them rebates & respect.

