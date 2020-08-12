Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

BLUMENTHAL CALLING FOR EVERSOUCE NOT TO CHARGE CUSTOMERS FOR STORM CLEANUP COSTS

Posted on Posted in Local News

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal posted a series of tweets calling on Eversource not to charge customers for storm cleanup costs.

Consumers Beware: Eversource’s next ploy—even as the pandemic persists—will be to charge us for hundreds of millions in their repair expenses. I’ll fight it. PURA should just say No. (https://twitter.com/SenBlumenthal/status/1292486684244873218)

More intolerable Eversource rate increase attempts imminent—as they try to hit consumers with costs of restoring power. They’d combine insult & injury during the COVID-19 crisis. The company is rolling in money, top execs collecting tens of millions, these expenses are on them.

(https://twitter.com/SenBlumenthal/status/1292486686123995139)

Consumers deserve refunds, right away. Not rate hikes to cover costs of Eversource misjudgments, amounting to utility malpractice. Especially as consumers & businesses struggle to survive & recover, Eversource owes them rebates & respect.

 

This press release is made possible by:

 

Leave a comment