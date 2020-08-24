Bridgeport News: Two Overnight Shootings

2020-08-23@11:33pm– Bridgeport CT– Police received a call of a person shot in the 200th block of Parrot Avenue. Initial reports was that the person was shot in the leg that was considered non-life-threatening and transported to the hospital.

A 24-year-old male victim was shot in the area of Fifth Street and Connecticut Avenue, in the rear of Mango’z Sports Bar. The shooting appeared to have occurred as the result of a dispute. The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and treated for gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs. The victim is expected to survive.

