Bridgeport News: Police Chief Arrested

2020-09-10–#Bridgeport CT– @bptpolice– This afternoon as I was first to report Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez along wth acting civil Service Director David Dunn willfully surrendered to the US Attorneys office and charged with misrepresentation in relation to the 2018 Bridgeport Police exam. The city’s attorney’s office today is reviewing the allegations in order for the administration to act.

This afternoon deputy chief took the oath office for police chief after Perez resigned.

City Councilperson Maria Pereira said “Here we are again with Mayor Ganim and high-level people of his administration being criminally charged with US Attorney’s and the FBI involved. I think its horrific and a very sad day for Bridgeport”. Pereira said we just held the Contracts Committee meeting last night where I made a motion to approve the resolution and specifically reading the four “therefore, be it resolved” paragraphs into the record. Mike Defilippo seconded me.

Mark Anastasi stated the four attorneys making $425 per hour were not representing Mayor Ganim, Chief of Staff Dan Shamus, David Dunn or Chief Perez in Criminal matters they were assisting them with “subpoena compliance and document production.” Guidepost has made a fortune in data mining hard drives, cell phones and electronic devices for compliance with subpoenas.

City Council President took Alfred Castillo’s place and vote ‘no.” Co-chairs Ernest Newton and Jeanette Herron voted “no.” Avelino Castillo and Jorge Cruz voted “no.” This vote was last night.

Senator Moore, who unsuccessfully ran against Mayor Ganim in the last election said:

“Unfortunately, I and many from the Bridgeport community are not surprised by this arrest. Once again the people we depend upon to serve with honesty and integrity have let us down. Everyone deserves due process, but we have seen the evidence that the Chief was not the person to do the job. I stated just about a year ago that if I were mayor I would fire Perez for not doing his job and received criticism from various members of the community who supported him because he’s a nice guy. It’s not about being a nice guy, it’s about integrity, trust, protecting, and serving the residents of Bridgeport. He did not demonstrate the skills or knowledge necessary to serve as a police chief. Nonetheless, the Mayor approved his appointment. This is a betrayal of the public trust and there is no doubt more than Dunn and Perez involved. Bridgeport deserves better. The chickens have come home to roost.”