Westport News: Bank Robbery

Police UPDATE:

(Westport, CT) At approximately 12:41pm on Monday October 5, 2020, Westport

officers responded to a report of a robbery at the People’s United Bank branch

located within Stop and Shop Supermarket; 1790 Post Road East.

Upon arrival, it was learned that a single male suspect had approached the

bank’s counter and passed a note to the teller demanding money. No weapons

were threatened or displayed in the commission of the crime. The suspect did

successfully obtain cash prior to leaving the scene in a waiting vehicle.

The Westport Police Department’s Detective Bureau is actively investigating

this incident in close coordination with several other local police agencies as well

as with federal law enforcement officials. Additional details are expected to be

forthcoming, however at this time anyone with any information on this incident is

asked to contact our Detective Bureau at (203) 341-6080. The photo below was from the robbery in Fairfield last week.

