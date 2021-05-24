MEN ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE ASSAULTS AT TRUMBULL MALL

Two (2) Bridgeport men were arrested Thursday evening, May 20th

, following their

involvement in an altercation and assault of several people at the Westfield Trumbull

Mall. Lorenzo Carter, age 26, of Sanford Place, and Deonte Sayles, age 25, of Jane

Street were identified as the suspects who assaulted mall employees and a customer,

an incident which began as a verbal dispute then escalated into the assaults. The men

fled the area and but were later apprehended by Trumbull officers in the mall’s parking

lot, where Carter became confrontational and fought with police resisting arrest.

At about 2:30 p.m., the two men entered the T-Mobile store where Carter was inquiring

about discrepancies on his phone bill. Carter started to yell at the T-Mobile employee

who was assisting him then attempted to punch the employee over the counter. Carter

then went around the counter where he used both of his fists to punch the store

employee in the face and body, injuring the employee. A second T-Mobile employee

attempted to stop Carter’s continuing assault when Sayles intervened and punched the

second employee in the head. Carter and Sayles then left the store. This first employee

did not require medical attention; however, the second employee was later transported

to the hospital for treatment of a bleeding head injury.

As Carter was leaving the store, he approached an elderly woman who was talking on

her cellphone. Carter grabbed her phone from her ear and pulled her hair at the same

time, and then he threw her cellphone across the hallway and left the area. This woman

sustained minor injuries during this confrontation, but required no medical attention.



Carter was charged with Assault 2nd degree, Assault 3rd degree (2 counts), Interfering

with an Officer, Criminal Mischief 3rd degree, and Breach of Peace, and was held on a

$10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on May 27,

Carter also had two (2) outstanding arrest warrants for Failure to Appear in Court,

and was held on an additional $170,000 bond.

Sayles, who was on probation, was charged with Assault 3rd degree, and released on a

Promise to Appear in court Bridgeport Superior Court on May 27, 2021.

