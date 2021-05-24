MEN ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE ASSAULTS AT TRUMBULL MALL
Two (2) Bridgeport men were arrested Thursday evening, May 20th
, following their
involvement in an altercation and assault of several people at the Westfield Trumbull
Mall. Lorenzo Carter, age 26, of Sanford Place, and Deonte Sayles, age 25, of Jane
Street were identified as the suspects who assaulted mall employees and a customer,
an incident which began as a verbal dispute then escalated into the assaults. The men
fled the area and but were later apprehended by Trumbull officers in the mall’s parking
lot, where Carter became confrontational and fought with police resisting arrest.
At about 2:30 p.m., the two men entered the T-Mobile store where Carter was inquiring
about discrepancies on his phone bill. Carter started to yell at the T-Mobile employee
who was assisting him then attempted to punch the employee over the counter. Carter
then went around the counter where he used both of his fists to punch the store
employee in the face and body, injuring the employee. A second T-Mobile employee
attempted to stop Carter’s continuing assault when Sayles intervened and punched the
second employee in the head. Carter and Sayles then left the store. This first employee
did not require medical attention; however, the second employee was later transported
to the hospital for treatment of a bleeding head injury.
As Carter was leaving the store, he approached an elderly woman who was talking on
her cellphone. Carter grabbed her phone from her ear and pulled her hair at the same
time, and then he threw her cellphone across the hallway and left the area. This woman
sustained minor injuries during this confrontation, but required no medical attention.
Carter was charged with Assault 2nd degree, Assault 3rd degree (2 counts), Interfering
with an Officer, Criminal Mischief 3rd degree, and Breach of Peace, and was held on a
$10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on May 27,
- Carter also had two (2) outstanding arrest warrants for Failure to Appear in Court,
and was held on an additional $170,000 bond.
Sayles, who was on probation, was charged with Assault 3rd degree, and released on a
Promise to Appear in court Bridgeport Superior Court on May 27, 2021.
This press release was made possible by: