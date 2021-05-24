Westport News: Threatening/Harassment

#Westport CT–On April 29, 2021 at approximately 4:20 p.m., Westport Police officers responded to a

local restaurant on a threatening complaint. It was reported that a former employee, who was

identified as David Iredia, had called the establishment multiple times over the last several days

requesting to get his job back. It was alleged that during one of these phone calls Mr. Iredia

threatened to go to the restaurant and shoot everyone. Mr. Iredia was interviewed about this

incident and purportedly said he does not own a gun and only made the comment in response to a

threat made against him.



Based on the investigation, a warrant for Mr. Iredia’s arrest was completed and signed by

a Superior Court Judge. On the afternoon of May 20, 2021, Mr. Iredia was taken into custody by

officers from the Trumbull Police Department and turned over to the Westport police. Per the

warrant, he was charged with Threatening in the Second Degree and Harassment in the Second

Degree. Mr. Iredia was held on a $10,000.00 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Stamford

Superior Court the morning of Friday, May 21, 2021.

