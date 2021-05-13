Dog Starts Fire In Bridgeport

2021-05-13@9:44pm–#Bridgeport CT– Deputy Chief Buck said when they arrived on Pixlee Place, they were met with heavy fire on the third floor. Once they began “opening up” the fire became too intense and they had to sound the evaluation tones to get all the firefighters out of the building. They then got the fire under control and then worked to put out the hot spots. Third floor tenant Evan Werner said his friend that was dog sitting said their dog Ruby knocked over a candle onto a bed which started the fire. ​Everyone made it out safely. One firefighter received an electrical shock and is being treated. He is in stable condition.