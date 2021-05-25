Fairfield News: Shots Fired Locks In/Out Mill Hill School

1:00pm UPDATE: Police said nothing was found. They found no hunter, tested construction equipment at the school spoke with neighbors but nothin was found.

2021-05-25@11:47am– #Southport CT– #Fairfiled CT– Mill Hill School is in Lock In/Out as a precaution. Staff at Regal Care, a nursing home located at 930 Mill Hill Terrace called police saying they heard four gunshots coming from the wooded area. Police are currently in the woods looking for a possible hunter or the source of the gunshots which so far has had no results.

