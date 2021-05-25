Chief AJ Perez Begins Prison Sentence

2021-05-25–#Bridgeport CT– Today, former chief of police AJ Perez began his prison sentence in Gilmer Federal Correctional Institution in Glenville, West Virginia. The chief along with former city personnel director David Dunn, who, pleaded guilty in October. Both were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making a false statement to the FBI. The chief received a one year, one day sentence which allows him to get “good time” credits for sentences over one year.

Former Chief Perez was Mayor Ganim’s driver when he was first mayor in the 90’s. Acting Chief Rebecca Garcia was then appointed acting chief by Mayor Ganim when Perez stepped down. Captains Brian Fitzgerald, Roderick Porter and Steven Lougal filed a lawsuit claiming that the appointment of Garcia to assistant chief is “unlawful and invalid.”

Former Chief AJ Perez is now known as inmate 07860-509.