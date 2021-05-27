Stratford News: Air & Space Museum Opens

2021-05-22–#Stratford CT—After many years of planning and restoring the Connecticut Air and Space Center held its ribbon cutting with Mayor Laura R. Hoydick. The museum will be open weekends 8am to 4pm and is located at 225B Main Street in Stratford (next door to the Windsock Restaurant).

The museum features aircraft from the Corsair airplane from World War II which was made just down the street from the museum to helicopters from the Viet Nam War era. Models and memorabilia donated by veterans are also on display.