Farewell Chief Thode!

#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Last night was Chief Richard Thode’s retirement party. I don’t always attend retirement parties but this one I couldn’t miss to wish the chief well. Through the years he earned my respect not just in his knowledge but also in how he treats people. From the beginning he knew we both had a job to do and he made it a point to serves the people of Bridgeport by letting them know what is going on, whether it be a recent fire, fire prevention or new equipment to better serve his community and he earned my respect as a great leader. He will be taking his wealth of knowledge and people skills to the city of Danbury be their fire chief. Although not officially announced, Bridgeport will be in good hands with Chief Edwards taking his place.

I will miss seeing you at the fire scenes Chief Thode! God Bless.