INTERNATIONAL MAKE MUSIC DAY RETURNS TO FAIRFIELD

#FAIRFIELD, CT – Monday, June 14, 2021 — Make Music Day Fairfield returns to

Fairfield on Monday, June 21, 12-9pm. Make Music Day is a free, outdoor music

festival celebrated worldwide on the Summer Solstice each year. Music Performed

by Anyone, Enjoyed by Everyone. A Free Celebration Open to Anyone of Any Age, Skill

Level and Musical Persuasion!

First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said, “I am excited for the return of live music and

hope residents enjoy the local musicians who will be performing. I want to thank

everyone who worked to put this fantastic day together for the benefit of our

community.”

“Music by the People, for the People.”

Unique and special for 2021, Make Music Day Fairfield kicks off at Sherman Green

Gazebo at 12 Noon with a special event called “This Moment in Time”. Chris Frantz,

author of bestselling memoir “Remain in Love” and Tina Weymouth, both of Talking

Heads band, will join musicians all around the world in ringing gongs exactly at noon

to mark the incalculable loss of the year. This initiative memorializes the devastation of

the pandemic while also celebrating the hopefulness of the future and the reemergence

of live music.

Also at the Town Gazebo, at 12:30pm there will be a bucket drum circle and instruction

with Jim Royle. Mark your calendars as free drumsticks will be given to the first 15

attendees.

At the Fairfield Main Library at 3 pm there will be a Harmonica Huddle. Not only will

there be free instruction with William Henning but free harmonicas will be given to the

first 25 attendees.

From 3-9pm amazingly talented musicians are schedule to be performing all over

town! Check back here frequently to find a list of participating venues and performers!

fairfield@makemusicday.org

Highlights to note:

Fairfield Native and current Nashville resident, Molly Murphy, back in town to play

MMF with three performances scheduled (Gazebo 3pm, 608 Harbor Road 6pm, JB

Percivals 7:30pm)

A beloved local band kicks off the evening events at the FTC Parking Lot: At 6:30pm

catch The Low Darts, a fantastic band of incredibly talented Fairfield Warde alumni and

seniors.

Another option during the 6pm hour, at the Southport, Ye Yacht Yard Lower Wharf

from 6-7pm, Serendipity Winds, Woodwind Quintet will play as the sun sets at the end

of Harbor Road.

Event organizers encourage the community to check the website daily for up to date

listings at www.makemusicday.org/fairfield. Currently the roster includes 48

performances at 17 venues! Final Schedule to be published on Friday 6/18.

For more information, please contact: fairfield@makemusicday.org or Lou Heumann

directly at 203-246-2222.

