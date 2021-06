2021-06-17@11:40am–#Bridgeport CT– A child was struck by a car outside Waltersville School on Hallett Street. The child was alert and speaking with first responders and transported to the hospital. This was right after Waltersville Graduation. News12’s Frank Recchia was on scene with a live report here: https://www.facebook.com/fprecchia/videos/4608146542529234