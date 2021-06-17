Stratford News: New Chief

STRATFORD – Mayor Laura R. Hoydick announced today that Captain Jermaine B. Atkinson has been named the new Deputy Fire Chief for the Town of Stratford. Atkinson, a member of the Department since July of 2001, is currently serving as Training Captain and Safety Officer as well as Deputy Emergency Management Director for the Town of Stratford.

Atkinson replaces Michael Hostetter, a former retired Stratford Deputy Fire Chief who has been serving as interim Deputy Chief since January of 2020 and will be retiring once again.

“Jermaine Atkinson has had an outstanding and distinguished career as a firefighter here in the Town of Stratford, and has been an absolutely essential part of our Town’s emergency response framework in a variety of roles,” said Mayor Hoydick. “I am very excited to see Jermaine bring his energy, expertise, and professionalism to this new role as Deputy Fire Chief, and I look forward to working with him in this new role. I also want to thank Michael Hostetter for returning to service when we needed him, and the capable and professional service he has given us as interim Deputy Chief.”

“As a Firefighter, Lieutenant, and a Captain, Jermaine Atkinson has been indispensable in his work with our department and our larger public safety framework,” said Stratford Fire Chief Brian Lampart. “Jermaine’s 20-year career here in Stratford reflects the professionalism and skills needed as he meets the challenges of this new role, and I am pleased to see him take on this position.”

“I am honored to accept this new role in the service of the people of Stratford, and I thank Mayor Hoydick and Chief Lampart for the confidence they have shown in me by making this appointment,” said Atkinson. “I look forward to working with the Chief to continue the excellent service the Stratford Fire Department provides the Town of Stratford.”

Atkinson served as a Stratford Firefighter until June of 2011, when he was promoted to Lieutenant. In 2016 he was promoted to Captain/Safety Officer where he coordinated and directed the training operations for the full Fire Department, coordinated EMS training for the department to maintain compliance, and created training lessons and objectives for required OSHA mandates among his many duties.

The promotion takes effect on July 2nd of this year.