Stratford News: Shooting Arrest

On 06-17-2021 Kevin Beason, age 23 of Stratford was arrested in connection with a shooting that
occurred on Garibaldi Avenue in Stratford. The shooting took place on 06-01-2021. Beason was arrested
by warrant and subsequently held on a $250,000 dollar bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport
Court on 07-15-2021.
Beason was charged with:
Criminal Attempt at Assault 1st Degree
Reckless Endangerment
Weapon in a Motor Vehicle
Criminal Possession of a Firearm
Carrying a Pistol without a Permit
There were several witnesses to the shooting and Investigators are asking anyone with further
information to contact Detective Torres or Detective Policano at 203-381-2098.