Stratford News: Shooting Arrest

On 06-17-2021 Kevin Beason, age 23 of Stratford was arrested in connection with a shooting that

occurred on Garibaldi Avenue in Stratford. The shooting took place on 06-01-2021. Beason was arrested

by warrant and subsequently held on a $250,000 dollar bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport

Court on 07-15-2021.



Beason was charged with:

Criminal Attempt at Assault 1st Degree

Reckless Endangerment

Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

There were several witnesses to the shooting and Investigators are asking anyone with further

information to contact Detective Torres or Detective Policano at 203-381-2098.