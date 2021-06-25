Westport News: Larceny and Forgery

#Westport CT–On October 16, 2020, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Westport Police officers responded to

a local liquor store on a report of a stolen check. The complainant stated he wrote a check to one

of his vendors and then placed it in a mailbox. At some point after that the check was stolen and

the amount was altered. Additionally, the payee was changed to the name Matthew LaFlamme.

The investigating detective was able to determine the bank where the check was cashed. In

speaking with that bank’s fraud department, it was discovered that the suspect provided a bona

fide Connecticut identification card at the time the fraudulent check was allegedly cashed. The

name on the identification was Matthew LaFlamme.



Based upon the investigation, a warrant for Mr. LaFlamme’s arrest was completed and

signed by a Superior Court Judge. On the morning of June 15, 2021, Mr. LaFlamme was taken

into custody and per the warrant was charged with Larceny in the Third Degree and Forgery in

the Second Degree. He was held on a $100,000 bond and transported to Stamford Superior

Court the morning of Wednesday, June 16, 2021, for his arraignment.

This press release was made possible by: