Bridgeport News: Newfield Boat Ramp Closed

Bridgeport, CT – City of Bridgeport advises residents that the Newfield boat ramp located at 421 Seaview Avenue will be temporarily closed until further notice for safety concerns.

City Engineer Jon Urquidi stated, “There is heavy rutting and visible holes in the Newfield ramp pavement. The goal is to have our paving contractor resurface this ramp within the next few weeks. Until then, there are two boat ramps that will continue to operate within City limits.”

The following two boat ramps will still be available:

Seaside Park – **only available to individuals with a Bridgeport 2021 Park Sticker

– **only available to individuals with a Bridgeport 2021 Park Sticker Brewster Street – 51 Brewster Street

The Department of Public Facilities and contractors will make repairs at the Newfield ramp for temporary access and estimate that the ramp will be safe for a reopening by Labor Day weekend. The schedule for work on the Newfield boat ramp will be determined by the contractor’s availability of special machinery and tools required to complete the repairs. Additional work will need to be done in the future to reconstruct the surface.

