Bridgeport News: Robbery Blotter

Requested reports from the Bridgeport Police Department:

Assault w/Weapon-Robbery Attempt

On 7/21/21 Boston Ave & Pembroke St. a person indicated two males tried to rob him and proceeded to stab him. No stab wounds identified but a few lacerations from party’s described altercation. The victim’s story conflicting during police interview.

Robbery

7/22/21 2500th block of North Avenue. Person’s Lyft vehicle stolen by 4 black males after providing them rides. No medical assistance rendered.

7/22/21 1000th block of Fairfield Ave. Person’s vehicle stolen by 3 black males along with victim’s wallet. Medics notified but assistance declined.

Attempted Robbery

7/22/21 200th block of McKinley Ave. Person approached by a male person requesting his wallet. The victim refused and suspect suspect fled the area.

