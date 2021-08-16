Bridgeport News: East Main Shooting Starts Off Violent Sunday

#Bridgeport CT– Police said “on Sunday August 15, 2021, at approximately 2:57 a.m. the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received the report of a party shot within the 500 block of East Main Street.

The victim, a 34 year old Bridgeport man, was taken to an area hospital and treated for multiple gunshot wounds to the leg and buttocks. He is reported to be in stable condition.

The Bridgeport Police Patrol Division secured a crime scene on East Main Street and Detectives responded to begin their investigation.

The scene was photographed, interviews were conducted, and evidence was collected. Detectives spoke with the victim at the hospital and, at this point, the incident appears to be isolated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer Detective Sean Ronan at 203 581-5100 or utilize the police tips line at 203 576-TiPS.”

Later a shooting took place on Catherine Street around 1:30pm and at 10:22pm a man was shot on Capitol Avenue after a manhunt of the area in the mid-600 block.

