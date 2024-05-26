“Monday Matinees”

Free Monthly Screenings of Popular Films

The Stratford Library returns with its popular film series through 2024. The series offers free

showings of recent, popular films shown uncut and on widescreen each month.

LOVELL ROOM 12 PM

INFORMATION: 203.385.4162

MAESTRO

June 10

Bradley Cooper directs, co-writes and stars as Leonard Bernstein in this powerful biopic about the legendary

conductor’s complicated relationship with his wife, Felicia (Carey Mulligan). R, 129 minutes

DUNE, PART 2

June 24

Visually thrilling and narratively epic, Dune: Part Two continues Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the beloved sci-fi

series in spectacular form. PG-13, 166 minutes



THE COLOR PURPLE

July 15

A story of love and resilience based on the novel and the Broadway musical, THE COLOR PURPLE is a decades-

spanning tale of one woman’s journey to independence. Celie faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately

finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood. PG-13, 141 minutes

CIVIL WAR

July 29

A stunning journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they

race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House. R, 109 minutes

GODZILLA X KONG

August 12

This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an

all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla. PG-13, 115 minutes

MEAN GIRLS

August 26

Preserving the essence of the original while adding a few new wrinkles — not to mention musical numbers —

Mean Girls is a sweet (if slight) update with an outstanding cast. PG-13, 112 minutes.