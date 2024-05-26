“Monday Matinees”

Free Monthly Screenings of Popular Films
The Stratford Library returns with its popular film series through 2024. The series offers free
showings of recent, popular films shown uncut and on widescreen each month.
LOVELL ROOM 12 PM
INFORMATION: 203.385.4162
MAESTRO
June 10
Bradley Cooper directs, co-writes and stars as Leonard Bernstein in this powerful biopic about the legendary
conductor’s complicated relationship with his wife, Felicia (Carey Mulligan). R, 129 minutes
DUNE, PART 2
June 24
Visually thrilling and narratively epic, Dune: Part Two continues Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the beloved sci-fi
series in spectacular form. PG-13, 166 minutes
THE COLOR PURPLE
July 15
A story of love and resilience based on the novel and the Broadway musical, THE COLOR PURPLE is a decades-
spanning tale of one woman’s journey to independence. Celie faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately
finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood. PG-13, 141 minutes
CIVIL WAR
July 29
A stunning journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they
race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House. R, 109 minutes
GODZILLA X KONG
August 12
This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an
all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla. PG-13, 115 minutes
MEAN GIRLS
August 26
Preserving the essence of the original while adding a few new wrinkles — not to mention musical numbers —
Mean Girls is a sweet (if slight) update with an outstanding cast. PG-13, 112 minutes.