Stratford News: Arrest Made in Shooting Incident

The Stratford Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating a shooting incident which occurred on Bates Street, Stratford on May 22, 2024 at approximately 8:00pm. Michael James has been charged with Assault 1 st degree with a Firearm and Reckless Endangerment 1 st Degree. These charges stem from Michael James firing a round from his registered firearm while arguing with his 36-year-old step-son Rakeem Mack. The round also struck Michael James’ wife whose name is Lolita Mack-James. Both Rakeem Mack and Lolita Mack-James were transported to the hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening wounds. The investigation has thus far determined that Michael James was in the process of protecting Lolita Mack-James while she was engaged in an argument with her son Rakeem Mack.

