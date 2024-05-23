Senator Gaston Celebrates Nearly $1 Million in State Grants for Stratford School HVAC Upgrades

Senator Herron Keyon Gaston, D-Bridgeport, welcomed Monday the release of nearly $1 million in state grants dedicated to HVAC upgrades at Chapel Street Elementary and Wilcoxson Elementary School in Stratford.

“For our students to thrive academically and stay healthy, they need clean air and comfortable classrooms,” Senator Gaston said. “These grants will improve learning environments for students at Chapel Street Elementary and Wilcoxson Elementary and by covering more than 60% of these projects, the state has significantly eased the burden on our local taxpayers.”

The grants announced by the Department of Administrative Services include:

$366,587 for the replacement of boilers at Chapel Street Elementary in Stratford. This grant will cover 61% of the project.

$632,957 for the replacement of boilers and installation of HVAC units at Wilcoxson Elementary School in Stratford. This grant will also cover 61% of the project.

The state HVAC Indoor Air Quality Grant program was established in 2022 to assist Connecticut school districts with repairs and upgrades to ventilation and indoor air quality systems to support healthy learning environments.