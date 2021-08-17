Bridgeport News: Park Avenue Raid

2021-08-16 #Bridgeport CT– Many of you had messaged me on Facebook about a raid that took place on Park Avenue at Pequonnock Street. I reached out to Bridgeport Police who reported:

On August 16, 2021, the Bridgeport Police Narcotics and Vice Division executed a search warrant at 1668 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT “Smokers Box” smoke shop.

During the course of the investigation, undercover Police Officers purchased marijuana from the business which does not possess a dispensary permit or license to sell recreational marijuana.

Pursuant to the search warrant Officers located extremely large amounts of marijuana, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape devices, untaxed cigarettes, and edible THC. All priced for sale inside the store.

In addition, Officers seized two handguns, one was a stolen 9mm pistol, and the other was a 9mm pistol with a high-capacity magazine.

Investigators arrested 33-year-old Andrew Friday, 22-year-old Ahmed Nagi and 22-year-old Luis Navarro-Morales. All were charged with firearms violations and charges related to the illegal sales of marijuana. Mug-shot not available at the time of this report.

The investigation is on-going.