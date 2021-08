POLICE UPDATE: Police say a black male victim, heavy set, approximate age late 20’s, shot in the leg, left area on foot.

2021-08-15@1:24pm–#Bridgeport CT–A person was shot in the 100 block of Catherine Street. In the picture police investigate a car whose windows were shot up. Unknown if the victim was in the car at the time of the shooting. The victim was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.